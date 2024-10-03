Wolves players meet fans at JD event

The three professionals came down to JD'S Merry Hill store for a live podcast in front of supporters, as well as a Q&A session and then a meet and greet.

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tommy Doyle and Carlos Forbs speaking with Wolves fans at JD’s Merry Hill store, in partnership with JD as the clubs Official Sleeve Partner.

Fans packed out the store for a glimpse of the players, before having the chance to interact with them, take pictures and have shirts signed.

Wolves and JD signed a multi-year sponsorship deal in June for the sports brand to become the club's official sleeve partner for the men's and women's first team as well as the under-21s and full academy set up.

This is the second event at a JD store since the deal was signed, after Wolves unveiled their away shirt at a store in Fort Lauderdale, USA, in pre-season.

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tommy Doyle and Carlos Forbs speaking with Wolves fans at JD’s Merry Hill store, in partnership with JD as the clubs Official Sleeve Partner.

"The fans are the most important thing in a club for us players so it's nice to interact with them," Doyle told the Express & Star.

"We do get the odd occasion when we can do that and tonight is one of those nights. It's nice.

"They've always been good to me and got behind me with the song, which is nice."

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tommy Doyle and Carlos Forbs speaking with Wolves fans at JD’s Merry Hill store, in partnership with JD as the clubs Official Sleeve Partner.

The Express & Star sat down with both Doyle and Forbs for exclusive interviews at the event, which will be published in due course.

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tommy Doyle and Carlos Forbs speaking with Wolves fans at JD’s Merry Hill store, in partnership with JD as the clubs Official Sleeve Partner.