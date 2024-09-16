Wolves skipper urges side to make mentality change

The skipper opened the scoring for Wolves but his side were pegged back with two late second half strikes.

The first, from Fabian Schar, took a fortuitous deflection off Craig Dawson and Lemina has bemoaned Wolves’ luck, but also insists they must work hard to turn their fortunes around.

“I don’t know what to say, we had the chance to score goals and we didn’t,” Lemina said.

“They scored from far out, they had luck. The first one has been flicked by our defender and the game changed.

“I’m really unhappy. We have to get back to work, be committed to what we want to do and be resilient.

“Sometimes the game can change like that, they had the luck in the second half and we didn’t.