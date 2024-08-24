Wolves v Chelsea preview: Pedro Neto back days after farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Just two weeks after making a switch to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £54million, Pedro Neto returns to Molineux in a blue shirt.

The fans’ favourite gave a tearful goodbye when he left Compton for the last time, in a move that should make him Wolves’ record sale.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS TO THE LIVE WOLVES PODDY

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Neto is unlikely to start on Sunday, but when he is introduced the Portuguese international will provide a stern test for his former team-mates.

“I think he is one of the best out and out wide players in world football,” head coach Gary O’Neil said.