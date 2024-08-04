Wolves 3 RB Leipzig 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis as Rodrigo Gomes stars
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at Chase Stadium.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
A strong start to the game saw Wolves take the lead after 17 minutes when Lukas Klostermann lifted the ball into his own net following a Pablo Sarabia shot.
It took Wolves until the second half to score their second when Sarabia reacted quickly to finish from close range.
Pre-season star Rodrigo Gomes continued his impressive preparations for his first season at Wolves when he scored his third goal of the summer and Wolves’ third of the game, from a nice team move.