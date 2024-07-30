Exclusive: Wolves forward Matheus Cunha ruled out for remainder of US tour

The Brazilian forward, who suffered a serious hamstring injury last season, came off 30 minutes into Wolves’ friendly against West Ham on Saturday after scoring the opening goal.

It was originally feared to be a knee issue, but head coach Gary O’Neil has now confirmed it is a hamstring concern that will see Cunha miss the remaining friendlies against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig across the pond.

“Cunha felt a slight pain low down in his hamstring,” O’Neil told the Express & Star’s Wolves podcast.

“He’s had a scan and the damage isn’t big. It’s only a small bit of damage, but it is in an area where it can reoccur, so we do have to manage it carefully.

“I don’t envisage him being out long. He won’t play again on this trip because there’s no need to risk him.