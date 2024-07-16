Exclusive interview: Rodrigo Gomes on life at Wolves and footballing ambitions

Rodrigo Gomes was a player – like many others – who Wolves began scouting early.

They cast their eye on the winger for the first time in May 2020 in an under-17 international fixture against Germany and, by the time he made his Braga debut in October that same year, Gomes was a player Wolves were watching carefully.

Scouting intensified over the years and by the time Gomes was impressing on loan at Estoril last season, Wolves were determined to sign him.

The 21-year-old managed nine goals and eight assists across 36 games in all competitions and Wolves swooped early to secure his signature in a £12.7million move on June 12.

Goncalo Guedes is a perfect example of a player who never truly wanted to come to Wolves and, to no surprise, the move did not work out.

On this occasion, Gomes wanted Wolves and perhaps just as important, was Wolves’ desire to sign Gomes.

“That’s a really important thing for me and Wolves had interest in me,” Gomes told the Express & Star.

“This is a good thing for me to come here, feeling like Wolves, the gaffer and the staff wants me. It’s really good.

“It’s a big move, a new chapter.

“I will do everything and train every day to give an answer and enjoy every day, getting better every day.

“I’m always like this, enjoying life and this moment of my life.

“It’s a dream come true playing for Wolves and in the Premier League, which for me is the best league in the world.

“I’m enjoying it all the time. Always laughing and always with a smile on my face.”

Wolves were not alone in their pursuit of Gomes, however, with Spanish side Atletico Madrid keen on the Portuguese attacker.

Having courted Gomes for some time and made their intentions known, Atletico’s interest sparked Wolves into action and they quickly made the deal.

But the player maintains he only wanted one club.