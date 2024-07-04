Liam Keen and Nathan Judah to bring you FULL Wolves pre-season coverage for just £2!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As Wolves head to Spain and the US, the Express & Star will be the only media team ensuring they get every goal, every interview and the exclusive news as it happens.

Express & Star football reporters Liam Keen and Nathan Judah will be with Wolves as they battle against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig.

Digital sports editor Nathan Judah said: “This will be my 10th pre-season covering Wolves, and we’ve already been to some fantastic places - from Portugal, Austria and Switzerland to as far away as China.

Wolves will face West Ham United and Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium

“I’m convinced the fast-approaching Spain and USA tour will be our very best yet. Action is going to be plentiful with Liam and I providing daily exclusive content throughout an action-packed programme.

"I'm delighted to say the Express & Star will yet again be the sole news representatives following Gary O'Neil's men throughout this exciting schedule… and we'll be there for the fans every step of the way."

Before heading stateside, Wolves will hold a training camp in Marbella, Spain, from July 9 to 16. This rigorous training camp is designed to prepare the team for the competitive matches ahead and to fine-tune their strategies for the upcoming Premier League season.

Then, for the first time in 43 years, Wolves will touch down in America. The team will kick off their USA adventure at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, where they will face West Ham United on Saturday, July 27.

This will be followed by a clash with Crystal Palace at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday, July 31. The tour will conclude with a match against Red Bull Leipzig.

Chief Wolves reporter Liam Keen said: "I'm really looking forward to following Wolves in Marbella and America, where we have some brilliant friendlies lined up in amazing destinations.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

“We will be bringing fans the latest from every game, all the inside information from the Wolves training camp, as well as exclusive interviews throughout pre-season. Nathan and I will also bring plenty of podcasts and video analysis as Wolves prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

“We're looking forward to seeing plenty of Wolves fans across the pond.”

