Liam Keen comment: Max Kilman is a class act but every Wolves player has his price

Wolves have already turned down offers from West Ham and Newcastle for Max Kilman, while other clubs are also interested.

The defender is wanted by many clubs – Wolves included. Gary O’Neil and the club’s hierarchy do not want to lose their captain.

He may not be a stereotypical skipper, but he is a top Premier League defender and it is no surprise to see clubs chasing his signature.

However, Kilman still gets a tough time from some sections. The occasional error or bad performance creep in from time to time, but consistency has been key to Kilman’s development.

He may, at times, struggle without Craig Dawson or another experienced defender alongside him, but when he’s on song the 27-year-old is an intelligent and athletic defender.

Away from the pitch, he is a manager’s dream. Easy to work with, low maintenance and a top professional.