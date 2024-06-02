Albion favourite Kevin Campbell seriously ill in hospital

It is believed the 54-year-old became unwell last week and has since been admitted to hospital.

Campbell joined the Baggies in January 2005 as a free agent after his successful spell at Everton.

He helped Albion stay in the Premier League that season under Bryan Robson, finishing 17th, marking the first time a club had been at the bottom of the league on Christmas Day and gone on to survive relegation.

His impact on the ‘great escape’ season was felt with important goals against Manchester City, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

“I can honestly say that what we did in that 2004/05 season with West Brom was the greatest achievement of my career,” Campbell said.

“It is, bar none. You can look at my time at Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Trabzonspor, wherever, nothing comes close to West Brom.

“It was a known fact that any team bottom of the league on Christmas and New Year never survived. I came in during the winter transfer window, so I knew full well what a big a task we had ahead of us.”

Campbell then stayed at Albion for the 2005/06 season when Albion were eventually relegated, finishing 19th. They went down alongside Birmingham and Sunderland.

The forward then left Albion that summer and joined Cardiff in a free transfer, his final club before retiring.

He managed six goals in 49 Albion appearances and is fondly remembered for the part he played in that ‘great escape’ season.

Campbell also had a successful career where he won a league title with Arsenal and then became a fan favourite at Everton, where he played from 1999 to 2005.

As the news of his illness emerged, fans and former team-mates offered messaged of support.

Everton put out a statement on social media, which read: “We have been made aware our former striker Kevin Campbell is currently very unwell.

“Not just a great footballer but an incredible person, Kevin is, and always has been, a fighter and we wish him and his family well at this challenging time. Sending all our love.”