E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 330 - League or Cup? You decide!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen deliver the latest edition of the Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
The boys discuss the 3-0 defeat at Wolves and why the result was not the worst element of the day.
Wolves' financials are discussed in details as it the in depth interview with Matt Hobbs.
Can Wolves still make Europe through the league and where do the priorities no lie?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview of Saturday's clash with Fulham