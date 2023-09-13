Gary O’Neil: Good guy Toti Gomes important to Wolves

Toti Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/).

The 24-year-old’s only start so far this season has come in the Carabao Cup, alongside two brief substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Gomes is currently behind skipper Max Kilman in the pecking order but O’Neil is adamant the defender is a key member of his squad and has space to improve.

When asked if Toti is a big part of his Wolves side, O’Neil said: “Yeah, he is. I’ve spoken to him, he’s a good guy who is working very hard.

“He understands that he’s behind Max at the moment in terms of team selection, but I don’t really run a squad that way. There’s no number one or number two for each position, they’re all equally important to me.

“Toti understands that if he performs, works hard and earns his place in the team, he’ll get it.

“He’s extremely important to us. He can obviously play at left-back as well, which is helpful, and there’s loads of potential for us to work with and improve.

“He’s an exciting player for me and the coaches to get to work with.”

Toti has been called up to the senior Portugal squad for the last two international breaks, but is still waiting for his debut.