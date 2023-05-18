Wolves poddy silent auction: WIN press conference attendance with Julen Lopetegui meet & greet

Wolves poddy 300 LIVE at Molineux

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen are taking the podcast on the road and will record in front of 220 Wolves fans in the Sir Jack Hayward suite on Thursday May 25.

For those who were unable to get a ticket (and those attending), there is still chance to win some wonderful prizes ahead of the show, with all proceeds going to Wolves Foundation charity.

The three prizes on offer are:

LOT 1: Join Liam Keen and Nathan Judah at a pre-match Wolves press conference next season & meet and greet with Julen Lopetegui

- See the workings of the media behind the scenes and watch on as Julen Lopetgui gives his thoughts ahead of a forthcoming game (date to be arranged).

- Meet Julen Lopetegui following the press conference for photo and signed opportunity.

- Observe the press conference analysis video with Liam & Nathan at Compton Park.

LOT 2: Join Liam Keen and Nathan Judah at Flight Club for an evening of Wolves chat

- Come to Flight Club Birmingham and enjoy an evening of darts and all the latest news & gossip coming out of Molineux over a beer and some good food.

- The boys will be on hand for your own private podcast!

LOT 3: A Joe Hodge player worn & signed warm-up shirt from Chelsea (H) and a signed Hodge 2021/2 home shirt

- The central midfielder has enjoyed a breakout year in the Wolves senior team. With a bight future ahead, this is the perfect piece of memorabilia.

Send in your bids, specifying what lot you are bidding for and what your max bid is to nathan.judah@mnamedia.co.uk with the subject WOLVES PODDY AUCTION

Please also include your full name, address and contact telephone number.

The silent auction closes at 9pm on Wednesday May 24th

Wolves Foundation is a cornerstone of the city of Wolverhampton.

Through a team of highly skilled, dedicated staff and volunteers it harnesses the strong local connection with Wolves to motivate, educate and inspire tens of thousands of beneficiaries of its work across the city.

Wolves Foundation began life as Wolves in the Community in 1991, thanks largely to the work of the late Baroness Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, a pioneering cricketer who also had a spell as a Wolves director and club vice-president.