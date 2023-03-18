Wolves 2 Leeds 4: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Jack Harrison gave the visitors the lead within six minutes, before Wolves wasted several good chances to level before the break – and were again denied a penalty that many felt should have been given.

Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put Leeds 3-0 up by the 62nd minute, before Wolves sparked into life.

Jonny Castro Otto’s smart finish got them a goal back, before Matheus Cunha’s first goal for Wolves made it 3-2.

With Wolves pushing for a way back into the game, Jonny was rightly given a straight red card for a poor foul on Ayling.