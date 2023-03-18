Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves 2 Leeds 4: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 4-2 defeat to Leeds at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Jack Harrison gave the visitors the lead within six minutes, before Wolves wasted several good chances to level before the break – and were again denied a penalty that many felt should have been given.

Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put Leeds 3-0 up by the 62nd minute, before Wolves sparked into life.

Jonny Castro Otto’s smart finish got them a goal back, before Matheus Cunha’s first goal for Wolves made it 3-2.

With Wolves pushing for a way back into the game, Jonny was rightly given a straight red card for a poor foul on Ayling.

In the dying minutes of added time, Rodrigo added a fourth for Leeds. A long VAR check did not overturn the goal, and unused substitute Matheus Nunes was given a straight red card for his appeals.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News