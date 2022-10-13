Next Wolves manager: Nuno Espirito Santo on shortlist

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates at full time.

The 48-year-old At-Ittihad boss is believed to be interested in the opportunity, just 17 months after leaving the club.

The Express and Star understands Nuno is one of a number of options chairman Jeff Shi is currently assessing with more names expected to be interviewed over the coming days.

Former Wolves player, coach and interim boss Rob Edwards was interviewed for the job on Wednesday following his dismissal by Watford last month.

This comes after former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui turned down the role following the ill health of his father.

Andre Villas-Boas is another name linked with the managerial vacancy, but is believed to be out of the running.

Nuno is only three months into a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad.

Any approach would result in Wolves paying significant compensation to bring their man back to the West Midlands.

However the majority of his coaching team during his time at the club - Rui Pedro Silva, Ian Cathro, Antonio Dias, Joao Lapa and Rui Barbosa are all available.

Nuno is one of the most successful managers in the club's history, leading the team to promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Back-to-back seventh-placed finishes ensued together with an FA Cup semi-final and a memorable Europe League run which saw them reach the quarter-finals.

The former head coach had a fantastic relationship with the city and even donated £250k of his own money to help tackle poverty in Wolverhampton.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

But Nuno was sacked at the end of the 2020-21 season, just one year into a new three-year deal, after a poor campaign interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reception he received for his final home game vs Manchester United was nothing short of a hero's farewell with thousands lining the streets to say goodbye.

With Wolves currently sitting in the relegation zone ahead of three crucial games with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

In what would be an emotional reunion, Nuno's knowledge of the club, how it operates and his relationship with a number of the players are seen as a big positive ahead of a crucial appointment that Wolves must get right.