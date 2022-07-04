Joao Moutinho signs new one-year Wolves deal

Joao Moutinho. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The veteran midfielder, who turns 36 in September, has had an incredibly successful spell at Molineux since joining from Monaco in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £5million.

He has made 176 appearances in a Wolves shirt and is a fan favourite, but officially ceased to be a Wolves player late last week when his deal expired.

Both parties had been in talks for a number of weeks, with the Express & Star reporting three weeks ago that a deal was edging closer.

It has been suggested that Moutinho was keen for a two-year deal, which was the sticking point in the negotiations, while clubs such as Roma and Porto were reportedly interested.

However, a deal has been struck over the weekend and Moutinho will now stay at Molineux for his fifth consecutive season.

He will return to pre-season training at Compton on Wednesday.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “In Joao’s time at the club, he’s been vital, bringing real experience and quality to the group, so to get him resigned is a massive boost for us all. With contracts, it’s about getting to a place where everybody’s happy, the club and the player, and it isn’t always easy, but in the end what matters is the outcome and we’re very happy with it.

“He’s a huge influence in the dressing room, with the younger players, and sets standards that they follow. His and Bruno’s relationship is very important. As a coach, you like players who can solve things on the pitch, and Joao is certainly one of them.

“During his time with us, and the data will prove it, he hasn’t dropped his performance levels, with the football and physically, he’s very fit and very professional, so it’s no surprise he’s still playing to such a high standard at his age.

“You don’t play at the top for so long, being a regular international for Portugal, if you’ve not got the right mentality and attitude. If you’re going to be a professional athlete, you’ve got to have competitiveness with whatever you do, and he has that in abundance.