Joao Moutinho edging closer to new Wolves deal

Joao Moutinho. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The veteran midfielder, who joined in 2018 and has enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the club, is in the last month of his contract.

Wolves have been in talks with Moutinho over a new deal since the season ended, with manager Bruno Lage keen to keep the 35-year-old.

During negotiations, it is believed the sticking point has come over the length of contract, with Moutinho asking for a two-year deal and Wolves offering a one-year contract, but it is now understood that both parties are getting closer to an agreement.

Talks have been positive however, as Moutinho’s representatives have worked on the deal during the player’s spell with the Portuguese national side in the last two weeks.

Despite an agreement edging closer and Wolves’ hope that they will hold on to Moutinho, no announcement is expected soon, with his current contract not officially ending until June 30.

The news will be welcomed by Lage who is eager to add strength in depth to his side by adding quality on top of the players already at the club. With Ruben Neves’ future uncertain and Wolves still in talks to sign Joao Palhinha, midfield is seen as a key area for business.

Securing Moutinho’s signature, with Roma reportedly interested, is a big part of Lage’s plans this summer.

The head coach made it clear in the final weeks of the season that he wants Moutinho to stay, the player wants to remain at Molineux and the club also want to keep him – as he hinted that a new deal was likely.

Team-mate Nelson Semedo also told the Express & Star last month that he expects Moutinho to stay.

Meanwhile, Wolves remain in talks for Palhinha.

The 26-year-old is expected to be available for an initial fee of around £17million, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Newly-promoted Fulham are also thought to be keen on the Portuguese international’s signature.

Reports in Portugal have suggested the London club will not give up on signing the Sporting midfielder, although Wolves remain in talks to bring him to Molineux.