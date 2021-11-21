Wolves 1 West Ham 0 – Player ratings

Conor Coady. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 7

A fairly comfortable afternoon for Sa who made a few textbook saves, but was not massively troubled.

Max Kilman - 8

A man mountain. Superb once again. Remarkably composed for someone who does not have a huge amount of experience.

Conor Coady - 7

One or two small errors, that were fortunately not punished, but Coady was still solid.

Romain Saiss - 7

As with the rest of the defence, Saiss had a good afternoon and dealt with the danger well.

Nelson Semedo - 8

Semedo let some chances slip him by going forward, but overall he had his best performance of the season. He won plenty of big tackles.

Ruben Neves - 9

When Neves plays well, Wolves play well. On this performance, he was borderline world class. A wonderful showing.

Joao Moutinho - 8

Alongside Neves, Moutinho marshalled the midfield well and found key passes out wide.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

The youngster is going from strength to strength and deservedly kept his place. He starred again with some good forward runs and is constantly improving with his defensive work.

Daniel Podence - 8

After a quiet first 20 minutes, Podence grew into the game and had a tremendous impact by finding space in between the lines. He assisted well for the goal.

Raul Jimenez - 9

Jimenez took his goal expertly. A brilliant finish. He also works extremely hard for the side and helped in both boxes. He is an all-action striker.

Hwang Hee-chan - 8

Another hard working forward who got fans off their seats with his attacking runs. He was unfortunate not to get a goal contribution in what was another good showing.

Substitutes

Adama traore (for Podence, 76), 6, Leander Dendoncker (for Hwang, 87).