Leeds 1 Wolves 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

Hwang Hee-chan tapped home after 10 minutes to give the visitors the lead before Wolves sat back to protect what they had.

Some chances came and went in the second half but after a lull in the game, Leeds came back fighting towards the end with some huge opportunities

Only a superb save from Jose Sa, and some resolute defending, denied Leeds an equaliser as the game entered injury time.