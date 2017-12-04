Menu

Advertising

Wolves players and Aston Villa star up for PFA monthly award

By Russell Youll | Wolves | Published:

WOLVES have received a hat-trick of nominations for the PFA player of the month awards after their stunning run in November.

Boly, Douglas, Cavaleiro and Adomah are all up for the award. (Photos: Tony Marsh + AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Defenders Willy Boly and Barry Douglas and winger Ivan Cavaleiro have all been nominated for the awards, which are decided by a public vote.

The Wolves trio are up against Villa’s Albert Adomah, who bagged five Championship goals for the claret and blues as they rose up the table into the play-off places

Sheffield United’s former Wolves striker Leon Clarke and Derby’s Matej Vydra make up the nominations. To vote, visit http://po.st/PFAVOTE by 8am tomorrow.

Wolves Football Sport Aston Villa
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll
@russyoull_star

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News