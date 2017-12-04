Advertising
Wolves players and Aston Villa star up for PFA monthly award
WOLVES have received a hat-trick of nominations for the PFA player of the month awards after their stunning run in November.
Defenders Willy Boly and Barry Douglas and winger Ivan Cavaleiro have all been nominated for the awards, which are decided by a public vote.
The Wolves trio are up against Villa’s Albert Adomah, who bagged five Championship goals for the claret and blues as they rose up the table into the play-off places
Sheffield United’s former Wolves striker Leon Clarke and Derby’s Matej Vydra make up the nominations. To vote, visit http://po.st/PFAVOTE by 8am tomorrow.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment