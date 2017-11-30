Ivan Cavaleiro loving life at Wolves

The Portuguese forward has been a revelation in the past three games, scoring four goals and keeping last year's player of the season Helder Costa out of the side.

His tally of six goals in 2017/18 is already more than the five he managed last season.

And Cavaleiro is delighted with how things are progressing for both him and Wolves.

"It’s the result of the work I’ve been doing in recent months, but it’s also thanks to my team mates," Cavaleiro told Portuguese paper Record.

"This motivates me even more to continue working and improving.

"I believe this is the best moment of my career since I arrived in England. I felt some difficulties of adaptation in the first season, in which I suffered several injuries.

"This year I have managed to make more games as a starter and play at a good level."

Cavaleiro didn't see eye to eye with previous boss Paul Lambert but has thrived under compatriot Nuno.

"We had a conversation when he arrived at the club," Cavaleiro added. "He told me he wanted to help me grow as a player and make a better season than the last.

"He’s been a very important person to me. He and his technical staff – they are all concerned with our physical and personal wellbeing.

"Fortunately, it has gone very well. We understand each other in attack, I hope it continues."

Wolves are four points clear at the top of the Championship but, like his boss, Cavaleiro isn't getting carried away.

"We are on the right track," the 24-year-old said. "We never stop being focused on our goal, but the Championship is long and very competitive. There is still a long way to go.

"It’d normal that the team’s campaign is exceeding our expectations.

"The squad has changed a lot from the past season to this one. The club have strengthened very well, both coaches and players. That makes a huge difference."