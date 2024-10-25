Carlos Corberan impressed by on loan West Brom defender

McNair, 29, was drafted in for his Baggies league bow as a starter at Ewood Park on Wednesday, due to knocks for Kyle Bartley and Mason Holgate. Former Middlesbrough stopper McNair, a regular Northern Ireland centre-back, gave a composed display, notable particularly as his first Championship minutes since March.

McNair is only due to spend another couple of months at The Hawthorns on his half-season loan from parent club San Diego, a newly-formed MLS club, which he joined in the summer following release from Boro.

“He has been preparing very well mentally and physically to get the opportunity,” Corberan said of McNair. “The fact he has played in the previous two international breaks, full 90 minutes with the national team, has helped him be ready.