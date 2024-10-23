Carlos Corberan sees positives and negatives from West Brom draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Baggies were looking to avoid going five games without a win for the first time during Corberan's time in charge.

They had chances in the first half through Darnell Furlong and Torbjorn Heggem with Furlong having a big penalty shout waved away in the second half.

But they couldn't find a way through and Corberan insisted his side have to find a solution to put an end to the tough run of form.

He said: "It was probably the fair result.