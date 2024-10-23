Blackburn 0 West Brom 0: Jonny Drury's player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alex Palmer 7

Had to hold a couple of shots from range which he did with ease. Decent distribution as well and looks as confident as ever playing out from the back.

Darnell Furlong 7

One of the better players as he took the armband for the first time. Key header in the first half, before almost putting Albion ahead later in the half. Had a real strong penalty shout waved away and was dangerous in the second period.

Semi Ajayi 5

A bad evening for the defender. Twice got caught in the first half in possession and Blackburn almost got in. Looked rocky in the second too, but did find a couple of long forward passes that got Albion moving.

Paddy McNair 7

A nervy start on his full league start but settled well. Almost got on the end of a first half cross, and looked assured in the second period.

Torbjorn Heggem 8