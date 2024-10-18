Darnell Furlong commits future to West Brom

The 28-year-old has made more than 200 league appearances for the Baggies and was part of Slaven Bilic's side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20.

Furlong's previous deal at The Hawthorns was due to come to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign but this extension will now see it run until 2027.

The deal will automatically extend for a further 12 months, until 2028, should Furlong trigger an appearance-related clause in the contract.

And after committing his future to the club Furlong believes it is an 'exciting' time to be at Albion.

“I'm delighted to be extending my stay at the Albion," he said. "I've been here for a while now and it's a place where I feel I can continue to thrive and grow as a player.

“I believe the club is moving forward and it's an exciting time to be here, with a talented squad and a manager we all trust and admire.

“I've been happy with my performances recently but I'm still so determined to get better and better and I'm confident I can do that here.”

Bilkul Football Group CEO and Sporting Director, Andrew Nestor, added: “We are really pleased that Darnell has agreed to commit his future to the club.

"This signing continues the squad planning strategy we put in motion last spring. Darnell is a player we value and everyone across the organisation has been keen to ensure he continues here.

“Darnell has been a consistent, high performer under Carlos and his attributes complement the playing style we continue to develop.”

Furlong is well-liked by Baggies boss Carlos Corberan and has featured in every league match - 88 in total - since he was appointed in October 2022.