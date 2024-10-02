Express & Star
West Brom debrief: Wallace return, depth debate and over-reliance?

Albion conceded a goal and lost for the first time at home this season as Middlesbrough emerged narrow 1-0 winners from The Hawthorns.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Jed Wallace was handed a first start of the season for Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan’s men fell to Hayden Hackney’s late winner as impressive Boro claimed a deserved win.

We asses some of the talking points in the debrief as the Baggies were dealt back-to-back defeats.

Skipper’s start

It was a big night for Jed Wallace after the 30-year-old was handed a first start of the season with Tom Fellows handed a breather.

Wallace is well aware of the situation – he said not long ago that every right winger in the Championship would be playing second-fiddle to the division’s leading assister Fellows at the moment.

Wallace was not alone in struggling against Boro. Albion did not click as an attacking unit, despite a couple of chances on another day that could have been taken – one for the winger.

The right-sider struggled to get the better of Boro left-back Neto Borges, though, for the most part and cut a frustrated figure when he was withdrawn for Fellows seven minutes into the second half. The likelihood is Albion’s young talent will be back in against Millwall on Saturday.

