West Brom v Middlesbrough: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up as boss ponders change

Boro visit The Hawthorns as the Baggies eye a response from Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, their first league defeat of the campaign.

The Baggies still sit top of the pile, though, and are yet to concede in three home fixtures. Michael Carrick's visitors returned to winning ways on Saturday.

Corberan could have midfield pair Alex Mowatt (adductor) and Jayson Molumby (calf) to call upon this evening after both were deemed not ready from the off at Hillsborough. The influential Mowatt was a half-time change and helped change things in his side's favour after Ousmane Diakite and Uros Racic struggled.

In our predicted side below I've gone for a sole change in the middle – Mowatt for Diakite – leaving Racic in as Molumby may not be fully up to speed for a start.

There is scope for changes elsewhere, though, and I've gone for two in the attack. Grady Diangana has been sharp from the bench and earns a call. Mikey Johnston is yet to get up to speed but this could be the evening to call on the statement late summer signing. John Swift and Karlan Grant are the two to drop out of our predictions.