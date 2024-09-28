West Brom player ratings: Low marks as unbeaten start ends at Sheffield Wednesday
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks out of 10 as the Baggies' unbeaten start to the Championship season came to an end at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.
Alex Palmer
Not a good day for Albion and marks reflect it. Palmer helpless for first and third but might have done better for second. Two decent first-half saves. 5
Darnell Furlong
So good so far this season but, like most, fell well below his level. Unlucky with the own goal but unusually sloppy otherwise. 5
Semi Ajayi
Neither centre-back enjoyed a day to write home about at the heart of defence. Ajayi solid defensively this term but not here. Subbed off just before winner. 5
Kyle Bartley
Like Furlong, Bartley was another to fall from sky-high standards set this season. A few sloppy and ponderous moments and far from as solid as we've come to expect. 5
Torbjorn Heggem