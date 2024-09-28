West Brom player ratings: Low marks as unbeaten start ends at Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alex Palmer

Not a good day for Albion and marks reflect it. Palmer helpless for first and third but might have done better for second. Two decent first-half saves. 5

Darnell Furlong

So good so far this season but, like most, fell well below his level. Unlucky with the own goal but unusually sloppy otherwise. 5

Semi Ajayi

Neither centre-back enjoyed a day to write home about at the heart of defence. Ajayi solid defensively this term but not here. Subbed off just before winner. 5

Kyle Bartley

Like Furlong, Bartley was another to fall from sky-high standards set this season. A few sloppy and ponderous moments and far from as solid as we've come to expect. 5

Torbjorn Heggem