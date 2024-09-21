Carlos Corberan: Portsmouth and Plymouth wins perfect West Brom lessons
Carlos Corberan revealed hard-fought victories against Portsmouth and Plymouth have been a valuable lesson for table-topping Albion in the early weeks of the Championship season.
The Baggies reclaimed top spot from Sunderland at a sold-out Hawthorns courtesy of a deserved 1-0 victory over the Pilgrims via Josh Maja's second-half winner.
Albion were made to be patient this time – one week on from a 54-second opener at Pompey – but the contest produced a familiar three points as Corberan's unbeaten troops made it five wins from six to begin the season.
Corberan said: "It was a win based on a massive level of commitment and desire and resilience at the end of the game from this group of players that made them deserve the win in a very challenging game.
"That is like every single game I expect in the Championship, but that is something that we learned last week (at Portsmouth) that helped us a lot this week.