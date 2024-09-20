West Brom striker all smiles as he steps up his recovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The luckless striker, whose time at Albion has been hampered by injuries, is coming back from his latest set back.

Dike was ruled out for ten months back in February, as he ruptured his Achilles while making his comeback from the same injury picked up in the previous season.

It has been predicted that Dike will return to the Albion squad later this year - and he has now returned to training alongside his team mates.

He was all smiles as he took part in a session on Thursday - alongside some of his new team mates who have arrived over the summer.

Here is a quick look at Dike and some of the new captures in action:

