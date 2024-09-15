Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Portsmouth: 7s, 8s and a 9 in superb win
Jonny Drury rates the West Brom players after their comfortable 3-0 win over Portsmouth.
Alex Palmer 6
Despite the clean sheet, Palmer had a ropey afternoon with the ball at his feet. Almost played his side into trouble on a number of occasions.
Darnell Furlong 8
Continues to improve under Carlos Corberan. Made vital contributions at the back, and was his clever throw in that led to the opener.
Semi Ajayi 8
Made a couple of key interceptions in the first half and alongside Bartley headed everything away in spells of real pressure from Portsmouth.
Kyle Bartley 8
Steady throughout, and is continuing to form a real partnership once again with Ajayi. Was a rock all afternoon with key headers from a barrage of corners.
Torbjorn Heggem 7