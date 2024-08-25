Express & Star
Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as 9s given in fine Stoke success

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox dishes out the marks out of 10 as Carlos Corberan's men make it seven points from nine this season with a fine 2-1 success at Stoke.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Tom Fellows was in electric form and created Albion's two goals in the Stoke win. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Didn't have many saves to make and couldn't get near goal but good from crosses and with feet. 7

Darnell Furlong

Yet another fine display from the right-back. Combined with Fellows so well, great use of ball and solid at back. 8

Semi Ajayi

The central defensive two wobbled in early stages but Ajayi really settled into the contest with several crucial interceptions. 8

Kyle Bartley

Like Ajayi it was a difficult start at the bet365 as Koumas got beyond him but Bartley was seamless after break. 7

Torbjorn Heggem

