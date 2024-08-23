What if clubs test West Brom's resolve with late bids?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion saw a number of players depart the club earlier this summer following the end of their contracts.

Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi, John Swift, Darnell Furlong and Jayson Molumby are all entering the final year of their deals.

Kyle Bartley is also on that list, but he has an appearance related clause in his contract, while young keeper Ted Cann also has one year to go.

Lewis and Jonny look at the squad situation, and discuss whether Albion would accept any late bids to avoid letting players go on free transfers next summer.