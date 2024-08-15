West Brom v Leeds United: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Albion were consistent across the board at Loftus Road last weekend despite falling behind in the early stages.

It is difficult to change a winning team and Corberan has that conundrum when selecting his side the visit of last season's beaten play-off finalists Leeds.

The head coach is set to be boosted by the return to availability of Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana, though they are only expected to be ready for the bench.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox gives his line-up for The Hawthorns opener on Saturday lunchtime.