Carlos Corberan gives encouraging update on West Brom attacking duo

The attacking duo have missed various points of pre-season with calf injuries but took part in most of training on Thursday ahead of the weekend's opener at The Hawthorns.

Diangana missed much of pre-season with the muscle setback but Wallace only picked up his injury complaint later in the off-season. Both have yet to feature this season.

Their potential availability, though likely from the bench at this stage, comes as a significant boost to head coach Carlos Corberan whose squad remains light on numbers with work still to do in the transfer window this month.

"Jed and Grady have both trained today (Thursday) with the group," Corberan said in his pre-Leeds press conference.

"It was not strong training but it was training. If both players react well from it, they will train tomorrow (Friday) and if both are well with the situation that we have right now both have options to be involved in the squad.

"I will be happy when both players are ready to perform. We know that Grady didn't make a pre season because he arrived with the injury. Wallace did part of the pre season, not a full one. He had the problem during pre season so it is a similar feeling but it is always good to recover players."

New Albion summer recruits including Gianluca Fabrotta, Paddy McNair, Ousmane Diakite, Devante Cole and Lewis Dobbin all played useful minutes in the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Fleetwood.

Corberan may be tempted by the same starting line-up that performed so well at QPR last week, with those new additions set to build up their fitness with minutes from the bench.

"Everyone is different because all of them have done different things in pre season," Corberan added. "Some didn't have one, others had one without playing games and some played minutes."