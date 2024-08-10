West Brom players focus on 'what they have' as Carlos Corberan praises mentality

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion produced a superb display on the road at QPR - after falling behind to an early Lucas Anderson header.

Josh Maja got on the end of a Torbjorn Heggem cross to level before the break - before Maja added two more in the space of 15 second half minutes to complete his hat-trick and hand Albion the three points.

The season opener came on the back of a summer of change for Albion - with players having to be sold as Shilen Patel and the club's new owners looking to balance the books.

Corberan has already spoken about working in challenging circumstances this season as the club navigates financial difficulties - and he praised his players for their mentality in the current situation.

He said: "I am not going to make an analysis based on the result, because that would be unfair.

"Sometimes we make decisions and Josh might not be there in those moments to achieve results like today.

"Most importantly for the players, they weren't thinking what we don't have, they were thinking about what we have.

"They faced the challenge with the right mentality and were fighting to the end to achieve the result we achieved.

"Like I said yesterday in the press conference, I tried to be very honest with the situation.

"We know we have one year with a big, big challenge, we know the limitations and we need to adapt, but as soon as the refs whistle goes we are not talking about this.

"We need to refocus in the possibilities and options we have."

Corberan handed a debut to Torbjorn Heggem, who shone at left back and set up the opener for Maja.

Ousmane Diakite, Gianluca Frabotta, Devante Cole and Lewis Dobbin all made their debuts off the bench in the comfortable victory.

Corberan has already outlined his desire to add more players despite the financial restrictions - and although he was delighted that the football has returned, he insisted he and his team have an important and hectic three weeks ahead before the window shuts.

He said: "I think in some moments it is important to come back to football, but at the same time we have three weeks in front of us that make us not focused just on the games, but the work we need to do.

"It is demanding and even higher.

"When resources are limited we need to work in one level that is very demanding.

"You cannot make any wrong decisions because the future of us depends a lot on the next three weeks."