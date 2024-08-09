Lewis Cox's predicted West Brom line-up vs QPR

Last weekend, in that disheartening friendly at Blues, options were very thin on the ground.

Corberan has since added new recruits Lewis Dobbin and Gianluca Frabotta to his ranks. Both left siders, from Villa and Juventus respectively, will be pushing for debuts and I would select them if ready to go from the off.

The visiting head coach also has summer signing Devante Cole available to take a place on the bench. He and fellow new recruit Paddy McNair were missing at St Andrew’s last week, and the latter is still not ready to feature after knee pain.

Corberan has a few decisions to make within his XI. A notable debate is does he use a back four or a back three? If it’s the former, I’ve opted for Frabotta at left-back to allow Torbjorn Heggem into the centre to partner Kyle Bartley, with Semi Ajayi missing out.