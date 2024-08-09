Carlos Corberan ready to draw 'resources' line and focus on West Brom targets

The Spaniard takes his side to QPR for the lunchtime Championship curtain-raiser on Saturday having spoken this week about his biggest test in coaching due to the club's efforts to balance the books amid financial fair play concerns.

Corberan outlined the "new reality" at The Hawthorns this season as he stressed what the club could offer in wages differed significantly from even last season, where the Baggies made the play-offs.

But then the head coach stressed: "I like always to be honest with you all. I'm not going to complain more. I know the challenge that I have.

"From Saturday, I have a group of players going to QPR and we are going to try and win the game. If the bench is academy players, we need to try and win the game with academy players.

"If on the bench is a player I've coached for half a day, so be it. The limitations are there. The situation is not ideal for a coach, but this is the situation."

Corberan insisted Albion are still in the market and mid-build with the boss thought to be keen on at least three more additions.

He added: "I love my fans, I love this club, and I am more than focused to compete in the level West Bromwich needs to be on the pitch. I am focused to win games. With what? With the resources we have.

"Now, after my conversation with you, all of you know the situation, all of you know the reasons why I say it'll be the hardest challenge of my life. From tomorrow, we are focused on winning games."

Midfielder Jayson Molumby, meanwhile, has escaped competitive FA punishment and will serve a five-match friendly ban with a £16,000 fine for a punch-up in the Real Mallorca friendly last month.