West Brom agree season-long loan for recent Villa recruit Lewis Dobbin

Versatile forward Dobbin, 21, moved to Villa Park from boyhood club Everton earlier this summer in a deal worth £10million.

But Albion have completed a deal to take him to The Hawthorns for the upcoming campaign on the eve of the season, ahead of Saturday's kick-off at Queens Park Rangers.

It is a much-needed addition to Carlos Corberan's armoury following numerous exits this summer as the club manage their financial outlay, with last season's top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante one of three sales last week.

Stoke-born Dobbin is predominantly a winger and represented England to under-19 level. His one previous loan was at Derby while still with Everton, where the youngster played 43 games in League One and netted three goals. He scored five goals in 54 appearances in all competitions for the Rams.

He has been away on Villa's tour of the United States in pre-season, which finished over the weekend, and is excited to make his mark at The Hawthorns by getting fans off their seats.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to get first-team minutes and show what I can do," Dobbin said.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Championship and I know it’s a tough, competitive league. I’m ready for it, though. I really want to show what I’m about.

“I like to excite the fans and get them out of their seats. I love to score goals and create goals, so hopefully I can do lots of that here this season.”

In total he scored once in 15 appearances for Everton before departing Goodison Park this summer. He netted once in 12 games in the Premier League, in a victory over Chelsea, for the Toffees last term.

Corberan highlighted the winger's ability to operate on either flank – though he will be required more on the left as Albion's squad currently stands. Karlan Grant, previously frozen out and away on loan, has featured their in pre-season.

The head coach also stressed his busy loan at Derby a couple of seasons ago as an important factor to regular first-team experience.

Albion are also poised to seal the signing of Italian left-back Gianluca Frabotta, on a permanent deal, before Saturday's curtain-raiser in the capital.

Dobbin joins Jed Wallace, Tom Fellows, Grant and Grady Diangana as senior wide attacking options for the Baggies, though the latter is sidelined with injury.

Corberan has Josh Maja and Daryl Dike to call on as natural striking options, though the latter is also injured until around Christmas.