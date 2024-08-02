Brandon Thomas-Asante issues message after West Brom departure confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The forward competed a move to Coventry City on Thursday - penning a four year deal with the Sky Blues.

It came after City hijacked a bid from Hull City earlier in the week - and it bring to an end Thomas-Asante's two year stay at The Hawthorns, after arriving for £300,000 from Salford City in 2022.

The forward would go on to be Albion's top scorer in his two campaigns with the club, netting 21 goals in 78 games.

In a message on social media following his departure from The Hawthorns, the striker highlighted some of his special moments at the club.

And he also insisted he would have liked to have netted more goals - but 'other aspects' of his game were prioritised.

He said: "It's been under two years, but the love I felt will stay with me for a lifetime.

"From scoring on my debut to now only feels like days have passed, but seasons change and it's time to take this step onwards now.

"Knowing that I have contributed all the commitment and value I could to you all in the circumstances, achieving a strong league position does give me peace.

"Some of the moments which stand out for me include the goals against Stoke and Bristol.

"I do wish there were more of them, but our mission and approach, at times, felt that other aspects of my game were prioritised.

"That being said, I hope both the special moments and my commitment to the team may stay in your mind.

"I will cherish the connection with the Hawthorns crowd, it was an absolute honour to be top scorer in my two seasons here.

"Going forwards, I hope the fans can be fulfilled as the club continues on this trajectory, returning to the heights you all desire and deserve."

Thomas-Asante then finished off his message to supporters by quoting the hymn and song 'The Lord is my Shepherd', sung by Albion fans on matchdays.