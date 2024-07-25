Bostin Black Country day out for Shilen Patel leaves West Brom fans chuffed

Albion owner Shilen Patel enjoyed a bostin day out as he immersed himself in Black Country history with a visit to the area’s popular museum.

Florida-based Patel was pictured all smiles sporting a Peaky Blinders-style flat cap at the Black Country Living Museum.

The majority shareholder, who completed his Bilkul Football Group’s purchase of the club from Guochuan Lai in February, was joined by his cousin Ashish, a fellow director of Bilkul, for a real lesson in Black Country culture and heritage.

Having posted a snap of himself at the Dudley attraction to social media site X, Baggies supporters responded in delight at the owner taking a care in the area’s history.

Many asked if he had sampled battered orange chips and warned the owner to “keep out the ‘oss road!”

It is Patel’s latest trip to these shores after the owner and chairman took in around half-a-dozen fixtures between the end of February and May’s play-off defeat at Southampton.

His regular presence at The Hawthorns, comfortably more than the much-maligned Lai managed across his eight years, delighted supporters.

Patel also took in the 2-1 behind-closed-doors friendly defeat to Blackpool at the club’s training ground on Tuesday afternoon.