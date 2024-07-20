West Brom 2 Peterborough United 1 - Report

An even opening to the game saw Thomas-Asante's low effort saved before Alex Palmer pulled off a superb stop to deny Abraham Odoh when through on goal.

Emmanuel Fernandez headed over, but is was Albion who took the lead just before half-time, Asante nodding home after good work from substitute Reyes Cleary.

Carlos Corberan named an entirely different starting XI for the second half and conceded shortly after the restart, Odoh racing in and coolly converting past Joe Wildsmith.

But Albion responded in style, Karlan Grant's excellent run and cross was diverted into the net by a Peterborough defender.

Albion XI first 45: Palmer, Hall, Bartley, Heggem, Townsend, Swift, Diakite (Cleary 30), Heard, Fellows, Thomas-Asante, Bostock.

Albion XI second 45: Wildsmith, Furlong, Ajayi, Taylor, Deeming, Whitwell, Mowatt, Nelson, Maja, Grant, Faal (Heard 80)