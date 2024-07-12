Carlos Corberan backroom staff member exits West Brom

The German former defender, 33, has spent just shy of 18 months at The Hawthorns having been appointed to the role in December 2022 by then newly-appointed boss Carlos Corberan.

Hefele, the ex-Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest centre-back, was a hugely popular member of staff and a big presence at the club's training ground. He has received an offer from overseas he felt he could not turn down.

The club said in a statement: "The club thanks 'Hef' for his service to the club and wishes him well in his future career."

Corberan remains assisted by his backroom staff of assistant boss Jorge Alarcon and statistical analyst Damia Abella, as well as goalkeeper coach Marcos Abad.