West Brom's Josh Griffiths on why Bristol Rovers loan switch was easy decision

The 22-year-old keeper, who recently signed a new contract at the club, made just three appearances last season, with manager Carlos Corberan stating it was important the youngster now goes out on loan to get minutes under his belt.

It is the latest in a string of loan spells Griffiths has had away from The Hawthorns - after previously making almost 100 EFL appearances during stints at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

He is now set for a season as the number one at The Gas - and insisted he is excited to be part of Matt Taylor's 'project'.

He said: "The deal got done really quickly and, having spoken to the manager, George Friend and Scott Brown, I think this is a move that is a really good fit for me. I’m really excited to get going.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the manager and he has put across his ideas to me, what he wants from the style of play, and those talks went really well. I got a good feel from him in those chats and then had further conversations with George and Scott, who presented the Club really well.

"You can see Bristol Rovers is a team that’s only going in one direction and that’s an exciting project to come and be a part of.

“In truth, I didn’t need much convincing. With the signings the Club made earlier this window too, you can see Bristol Rovers is a team that’s only going in one direction and that’s an exciting project to come and be a part of. I like to think I can come and be a part of that and help the team move forward.

“I just want to hit the ground running now. I’m looking forward to working with Jed Ward and Matt Hall. I’ve heard great things about them both and I’m sure we’re all going to be pushing each other throughout the season.”

The Hereford born stopper enjoyed three successful loan spells before returning to Albion midway through the 2022/2023 season.

And he stepped into the side following an injury to Alex Palmer, playing a number of games towards the end of the campaign.

However, the England youth international would make just three cup appearances last season - with Corberan this week admitting it was key he went out on loan this summer.

And Rovers boss Taylor has explained he is keen to aid Griffiths' development, so he can return to Albion and try and force his way into the side.

He added: "Josh comes to us with huge potential and a strong reputation at our level. Scott Brown and the Club are looking forward to continuing his development so he returns to West Brom ready to affect their first team."