Loan watch: 27 starlets West Brom could target from Premier League top clubs

The Baggies are not in a position to throw bucket-loads of cash at deals this summer, as they attempt to balance the books and adhere to stringent financial fair play regulations.

Owner Shilen Patel, in his first summer at the helm, lack week stressed the need for a prudent approach, where Albion must be resourceful.

Last summer the club recruited two loans, winger Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton and full-back Pipa, from Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Neither played huge roles in the season, though Sarmiento's January replacement, Mikey Johnston from Celtic, did so. Andi Weimann role decreased from as the second half of the season progressed and a move for West Ham starlet Callum Marshall barely got up and running with the teen not ready for Championship action.

Albion may be minded to avoid a repeat of the Marshall situation, and target youngsters with that bit more experience of a first or second loan.

We've had a look at where Albion head of football operations Ian Pearce, who is ultimately in charge of recruitment, could look from some of the country's top outfits for talent on loan.

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut (right) gestures on the touchline as Cardiff City's Josh Wilson-Esbrand prepares to take a throw-in

Manchester City

Premier League champions City's elite development squad and academy, based at their impressive Etihad campus, has proved capable of producing youngsters for Pep Guardiola's first team.

Further down the ranks, there could be a couple of options of note for the Baggies this summer. Dynamic left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand is chief among them. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a few productive loans, including in the Championship with Coventry and Cardiff, the latter last season, and looked a talent against Albion. He could be an option to compete with Conor Townsend.

Fellow City defensive duo Jadel Katongo and Callum Doyle are interesting options, particularly the former. Katongo 19, is a centre-back by trade but has shone on loan at League One big boys Peterborough, where Darren Ferguson helped mould the teen into an attacking right-back. He played 43 times as Posh lost in the play-offs. It is said the England under-20 international is rated by Guardiola and co. – but that it may be best for his development to head to the Championship next term.

Doyle, 20, is no stranger to a domestic loan and spent the last three seasons at Sunderland (in League One), Coventry and Leicester. Last term with the Foxes didn't go according to plan after an injury scuppered a strong start but the left-sided centre-back, who is 6ft 2ins, is highly thought of. Albion are expected in the market for defensive recruits.