West Brom to face League Two side in first ever meeting in EFL Cup

Carlos Corberan's Baggies will make the trip to the Cod Army's Highbury Stadium on the week of August 12, the first midweek of the season, with a specific date to be confirmed.

The first round tie comes between Albion's league opener at QPR and the second weekend of the season, a home clash with Leeds.

Town were relegated from League One last season having finished third-bottom of the third tier.

The clubs have never previously met in competition. The Fylde Coast club have spent a little over a decade in the Football League after their rise through the non-league pyramid under former Baggie Micky Mellon.

Fleetwood spent between 2014 and last season in League One, but are preparing for life back in the fourth tier. They are currently managed by former Stoke and Liverpool midfielder and Scotland international Charlie Adam.

Albion fell at the first hurdle in the EFL Cup last term with a defeat on the road at Championship rivals Stoke.