No further action after racial abuse report in West Brom v Blues clash

An incident at The Hawthorns between Albion and West Midlands rivals Blues saw a 50-year-old man from Dudley arrested by the force.

But discussions between the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided there is “currently insufficient evidence” to charge anyone.

In a statement, West Midlands Police stressed all hate crimes are fully investigated and can be revisited in the future.

West Midlands Police had appealed for witnesses after the incident in the West Stand late on against Blues, which Albion won 1-0. Winger Bacuna reported the issue to referee David Webb.