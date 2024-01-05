Carlos Corberan outlines key ingredient for West Brom success ahead of FA Cup

The Baggies take a break from Championship action and were given a breather after defeat to Swansea on New Year’s Day, with rotation likely for the visit of National League Aldershot.

Corberan is set to make a number of changes to his regular league side – with injuries and unavailability also biting – against the Shots. Expected to be given another run out, though, is young winger Tom Fellows, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign.

“I was very pleased with him,” said Corberan of Fellows, 20, who caught the eyes against the Swans. “For me he was very, very dangerous in the first half, it was a challenge for him because it was the first start in the XI, it is a long time from Sunderland where he played 60 minutes.

“Before Sunderland he didn’t play 60 minutes (under Corberan) or since. Physically he gave the right answer to the game, he was creating good possibilities to the team, I am very pleased to have him with us and I am pleased with his performance.”

Fellows has played 15 times this season but Monday was his first start since a sole inclusion from the off under Valerien Ismael aged 18 two years earlier.

The academy graduate has generally shone late on in games with his fresh legs from the bench, with speed, directness and wonderful crossing ability exciting supporters.

But his longer display, up in Sunderland for the early injury to Josh Maja, fizzled out. Fellows was Albion’s brightest spark in south Wales, though, in another valuable step in his progress.

Corberan has also welcomed the versatile Adam Reach, 30, to availability after a lengthy lay-off. Reach has enjoyed positives cameos against Leeds and Swansea and will likely feature on Sunday.

The head coach added: “I find a lot of reasons to look forward and keep working with a player like Fellows, or a player like Reach, I was watching a lot of commitment in the pitch. In football the most important thing is the commitment, from the commitment we can grow as a team and club, but without the commitment it’s impossible, even if you have a lot of quality.”