Cardiff v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The statement win lifted Carlos Corberan's side back into the play-off places and the Baggies can climb to third with a win in south Wales with Southampton and Leeds not in action until Wednesday.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox has a look at how Albion's head coach may line up at the Cardiff City Stadium.

4-2-3-1

Alex Palmer

Yes another clean sheet for the goalkeeper, who leads the way for shot-stoppers in the division this season. How could he possibly be left out?

Darnell Furlong

Saturday's opening goalscorer gave another example of offering just that, a real threat in the air, certainly in the opposition's box. He defended well, too, and has done enough for another start.

Kyle Bartley

How good was he on Saturday? Corberan told the Express & Star it was the best he had seen the big centre-half play since his appointment - some compliment.

Cedric Kipre

Impressive next to Bartley again on Saturday and one of Albion's players of the season. Despite Semi Ajayi, Erik Pieters and Caleb Taylor waiting in the wings, I would not look to leave him out against his former loan club.

Conor Townsend

Had a tricky first 15 or 20 against the Tractor Boys, who tried to get in through Wes Burns, but recovered really well and went on to have a strong display. If it stays a back four he will be left-back.

Okay Yokuslu

Quiet but efficient and controlled on Saturday. He, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby are playing for two roles at the moment, you wonder at what stage Corberan may use Molumby's fresh legs.

Alex Mowatt

Superb last time out, especially in the second half where he grew really well. He's become a real cog in this side.

Jed Wallace

The captain looks back to somewhere near his best and is certainly playing his best football since he was handed the armband on the eve of the season.

Grady Diangana

Netted the killer second in cool fashion on Saturday and his confidence is sky high. Already just one goal shy of his tally from last season. Likely to stay ahead of John Swift and Jeremy Sarmiento here.

Matt Phillips

He is enjoying some of the form of his Hawthorns career at the moment - or certainly at the very least rewinding to his some of his finest days in blue and white. So good on Saturday we can forgive his horror miss.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

To complete the clean sweep of an unchanged XI, Thomas-Asante is likely to get the nod to continue ahead of Josh Maja. He couldn't find the goal on Saturday but he was a thorn in Ipswich's side and excellent with Diangana's assist. Maja, meanwhile, gets ever fitter.