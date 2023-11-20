Carlos Corberan calls on highly rated young West Brom striker to keep growing

Cleary, 19, has been a goalscoring sensation for the Baggies at youth level, with 34 goals in 26 league games alone in the last couple of seasons.

The forward, who has recently returned from six months out due to a hamstring injury, made the bench as Corberan’s side won at Coventry at the end of last month.

“Every player in the academy who is doing well you’re going to have a look at him,” Corberan said. “If you have the need, then you are going to use them. Every academy player is going to need to deserve the opportunity.

“After, he played 45 minutes (in an under-21s friendly) because he received the medical availability to come with the first team. After, he has had the possibility to be a part of the squad.

“He must rediscover his level because still the fact he had a long term injury demands time from him to recover and be ready. We involved him at Coventry on the bench.

“Only once have we considered that he is ahead of other players so that he might be on the bench with the first-team.”

Cleary marked just a second start for the under-21s since his return with a double against Reading last week, including a rocket from distance.

Corberan, though, encouraged the attacker to look at colleague Tom Fellows’ performances in training as inspiration.

“For example, Tom Fellows is a player who was in between (squads),” the boss said. “Training with the first team, like Cleary, now he has the possibility to be regularly part of the squad – that’s because of what he’s done day to day and also in the pitch when he’s played.

“That’s how players progress. Cleary is clearly a player with potential who needs to keep growing.”