Marc Albrighton buoyed by West Brom promotion push after sealing Leicester loan

Marc Albrighton is ready to help push new loan club Albion towards Premier League promotion

The experienced winger, 33, became Albion's second deadline day signing – and second former Premier League winner to join the Baggies – on what became a dramatic final day of the window at The Hawthorns.

While long-serving Leicester favourite Albrighton joined Nathaniel Chalobah through the door, there were to be other moves that fell by the wayside right at the death.

Carlos Corberan's Albion were working on a loan for another winger, Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson, but that move could not be finalised and, as a result of that, Karlan Grant's proposed move away from Albion to league rivals Swansea fell through.

Albrighton, though, is an exciting addition and completes a productive window for Corberan, who added depth in his intended position of central midfield with Chalobah and positive and exciting cover for the injured Matt Phillips, who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Tamworth-born and Birmingham-based winger Albrighton clocked up almost 300 appearances in his time at the King Power Stadium but appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side have dried up of late and the loanee insists he is relishing the opportunity to assist Albion.

“I’ve never had an experience of fighting for promotion before and that’s something that excites me," Albrighton said upon arrival.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Leicester and it’s a fantastic club, but I’ve gone through a spell where I’ve not been playing regular football.

“It’s not something that I’ve really been able to deal with well and I felt like I needed a fresh, new challenge. I want to come in here and show people that I can still play at a good level. It’s exciting for me.

“I have kids that want to come and watch me play on a Saturday afternoon and they haven’t been able to do that recently. I’d love to get back out there and play as much as I can for them. I also have some friends who are big Albion fans who’ll be thrilled when this news gets released.”

Albrighton also arrives as Albion's first loan deal of the season, a surprising statistic for a club who have used the loan market to their advantage in recent seasons.

Corberan is chuffed to have been able to secure a late deal for the winger, who has played six times in the Premier League this season – scoring on his last outing against Brighton – and featured 11 times in all competitions.

“I have the highest respect for a player who has proven himself at the top level for as long as Marc,” Corberan said of the man who has featured in Champions League and Europa League action for the Foxes.

“To have won the Premier League and the FA Cup, and to have played so many games, is testament to a top professional who is determined to win football matches.

“Marc will bring vast experience to the squad, but he is here to make us more competitive, and I am confident he brings the quality we will need as we look to continually improve.”